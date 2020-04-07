REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 121,420 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

2703 Telecom in Richardson totals 121,420 square feet of office space.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of 2703 Telecom, a 121,420-square-foot office building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Construction firm Hill & Wilkinson recently signed a 10-year lease as the anchor tenant at the building, which was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Dallas-based Pillar Commercial sold the asset to Goldenberg & Associates Inc. for an undisclosed price. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers handled the transaction.

