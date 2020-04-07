Colliers Arranges Sale of 121,420 SF Office Building in Metro Dallas

2703 Telecom in Richardson totals 121,420 square feet of office space.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of 2703 Telecom, a 121,420-square-foot office building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Construction firm Hill & Wilkinson recently signed a 10-year lease as the anchor tenant at the building, which was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Dallas-based Pillar Commercial sold the asset to Goldenberg & Associates Inc. for an undisclosed price. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers handled the transaction.