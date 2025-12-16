Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Venue Apartments, built in 2019, features an Aldi grocery store.
Colliers Arranges Sale of 134-Unit Venue Apartments in Chanhassen, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

CHANHASSEN, MINN. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Venue Apartments, a 134-unit apartment complex in the Twin Cities suburb of Chanhassen. The property opened in 2019 and is anchored by an Aldi grocery store, which is separately owned and was not part of the transaction. Amenities include a rooftop deck, business center, fitness facility, clubroom, sports simulator, coffee bar, underground heated parking and automated package delivery. Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of Colliers represented the seller, Minnesota-based Roers Cos. Edina, Minn.-based Highland Management purchased the property through a 1031 exchange. The community was 95.5 percent leased at the time of sale.

