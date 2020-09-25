REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 138-Unit Bonita Gardens Apartments in South Dallas

Bonita Gardens in Dallas totals 138 units. The property was built in 1976.

DALLAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Bonita Gardens, a 138-unit apartment community located at 3410 Fordham Road on the south side of Dallas. The garden-style community was built on 3.7 acres in 1976 and renovated in 2011. Units range in size from 661 to 762 square feet. Mark Allen and Courtland Charles of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. A Dallas-based buyer acquired the asset in an all-cash transaction.

