Colliers Arranges Sale of 144,207 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

The property is located at 10500 Woodlawn Ave. in Pullman Crossings.

CHICAGO — Colliers International has arranged the sale of 10500 Woodlawn Ave. in Chicago’s Pullman Crossings for an undisclosed price. The 144,207-square-foot industrial building is situated on 38 acres and serves as a last-mile logistics facility for Amazon. It features a clear height of 36 feet as well as parking for 347 cars and 856 vans. Ryan Cos. completed development of the build-to-suit property in September. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, a joint venture between Ryan and Allstate Investments. A private foreign investor purchased the asset.