The fully leased property was built in 2020.
Colliers Arranges Sale of 152,304 SF Logistics Facility in Streamwood, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

STREAMWOOD, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 152,304-square-foot logistics facility located just west of O’Hare International Airport in Streamwood. The sales price was undisclosed. Built on a speculative basis in 2020 by The Missner Group, the property at 800 Phoenix Lake Ave. features a clear height of 32 feet. The facility is fully leased to Pelton Sheperd Industries and ACME Furniture. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the seller, an institutional real estate advisor. The asset sold to an Atlanta-based institutional investor.  

