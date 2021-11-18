REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 169,250 SF Jefferson Business Center in Naperville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Jefferson Business Center in Naperville for an undisclosed price. The 169,250-square-foot distribution center is located at 1748 Jefferson Ave. Completed in 2019, the Class A facility features a clear height of 32 feet, 21 loading docks, 203 car parking stalls and 23 trailer stalls. The building was fully leased to four tenants at the time of sale. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers Chicago represented the seller, TA Realty. Black Creek Group was the buyer.

