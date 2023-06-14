Colliers Arranges Sale of 17.6-Acre Industrial Development Site in Tomball, Texas

TOMBALL, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 17.6-acre industrial development site within Tomball Business & Technology Park on the northern outskirts of Houston. Tom Condon Jr. and John Grimsley of Colliers represented the seller, The Tomball Economic Development Corp., in the transaction. Will Condrey of Cresa represented the buyer, which plans to develop two build-to-suit facilities at the site for Walsh & Albert and Metal Zinc. Both of these companies supply products for HVAC systems.