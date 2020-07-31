REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 174,147 SF Tower at Frisco Square Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Tower-at-Frisco-Square

Tower at Frisco Square totals 174,147 square feet. The property was built in 2015.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Tower at Frisco Square, a 174,147-square-foot office building situated on 3.2 acres at 5757 Main St. in Frisco. Video game developer Gearbox Software is the anchor tenant of the five-story building, which was constructed in 2015 and has an adjacent five-level parking garage with additional ground-floor office and retail space. Dallas-based Encore Enterprises sold the property to Missouri-based REIT Maxus Realty Trust for an undisclosed price. Creighton Stark and Chris Boyd of Colliers brokered the deal.

