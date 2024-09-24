Colliers Arranges Sale of 176,960 SF Cold Storage Building Leased to Papa Johns in Dallas

DALLAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 176,960-square-foot industrial commissary and cold storage building in Dallas that is leased to Atlanta-based pizza delivery giant Papa Johns (NASDAQ: PZZA). The building features climate-controlled clearance heights, multiple dock and drive-in doors and office space. Christian Rahe, Joe Wiles, Michael Brewster and Daniel Taylor of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a group of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The property sold for $47 million as part of a deal that included another Papa John’s cold storage facility in Orlando.