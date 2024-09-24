Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Colliers Arranges Sale of 176,960 SF Cold Storage Building Leased to Papa Johns in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 176,960-square-foot industrial commissary and cold storage building in Dallas that is leased to Atlanta-based pizza delivery giant Papa Johns (NASDAQ: PZZA). The building features climate-controlled clearance heights, multiple dock and drive-in doors and office space. Christian Rahe, Joe Wiles, Michael Brewster and Daniel Taylor of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was a group of institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management. The property sold for $47 million as part of a deal that included another Papa John’s cold storage facility in Orlando.

You may also like

Partnership Begins Leasing 43-Story Multifamily Building in Downtown...

M2G Ventures Fund Buys 120,000 SF Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 16-Acre RV...

ATX Auctions Signs 14,746 SF Industrial Lease in...

SC Properties Buys 235,000 SF Office Campus in...

IPA Arranges $28M Sale of Ponderosa Park Multifamily...

Northmarq Brokers $14.3M Sale of Three-Property Manufactured Housing...

JLL Arranges $28M Permanent Loan for Northern New...

Union Investment, Nuveen Sell 18,300 SF Retail Property...