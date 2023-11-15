Wednesday, November 15, 2023
The seller, Scannell Properties, developed the facility in 2022.
Colliers Arranges Sale of 182,000 SF UPS Distribution Center Near Toledo, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

ROSSFORD, OHIO — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 182,000-square-foot distribution center in Rossford near Toledo for an undisclosed price. UPS Mail Innovations Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS Inc., occupies the facility on a new seven-year double net lease with two five-year renewal options. Located at 29940 Glenwood Road directly off I-75, the newly built property features a clear height of 32 feet and 32 dock doors. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Congaree River LLC. Scannell Properties, which developed the facility in 2022, was the seller.

