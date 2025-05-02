Colliers Arranges Sale of 183,428 SF Office Building in Oak Brook, Illinois

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 183,428-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. The sales price of $10 million is 71 percent less than the price that the asset traded for a dozen years ago, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The buyer, Ashley Capital, plans to relocate its Chicago office to the property at 2001 York Road later this year. The Class A building features a covered parking deck, onsite café, conference facilities, a tenant lounge, fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations. The asset is positioned near I-294 and I-88.

Ashley Capital is planning a series of capital improvements and will roll out creative leasing packages to attract new tenants. The project will be fully self-funded until the building reaches a critical occupancy threshold, at which point rental income is expected to support conventional financing. The top four floors offer approximately 120,000 square feet of contiguous space available for lease.

Colliers served as the court-appointed receiver, property manager and leasing agent for the building. Alissa Adler and John Homscher of Colliers represented the buyer. Francis Prock and David Florent of Colliers represented the lender, Varde Partners, and have been retained as leasing agents. Colliers will also stay on as property manager.