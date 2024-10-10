Thursday, October 10, 2024
Route 60 Logistics Center is fully leased to two tenants.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Colliers Arranges Sale of 195,375 SF Industrial Building in Mundelein, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 195,375-square-foot industrial building in Mundelein, a northern suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Known as Route 60 Logistics Center, the property is located at 1300 Allanson Road just west of a four-way interchange at I-94 and Route 60. Completed in 2021, the facility is fully leased to two tenants. Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the sellers, Affinius Capital and Venture One Real Estate. An institutional real estate investor purchased the asset.

