BIRMINGHAM, MICH. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 20,000-square-foot office building in Birmingham, a northern suburb of Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Kalasho Management, a property management company, purchased the building and plans to make major renovations. Taunt Law Firm previously occupied the property for many decades. Gary Grochowski and Bryan Barnas of Colliers represented the buyer and seller.