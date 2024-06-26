Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Colliers Arranges Sale of 201,000 SF North Plains Logistics Center in Oregon

by Amy Works

NORTH PLAINS, ORE. — Colliers has arranged the completion of a 10-year lease agreement with DB Schenker, as the tenant, and the forward sale of North Plains Logistics Center to STAG Industrial Holdings. Far West Fibers sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 10.5 acres in North Plains, located within Oregon’s Silicon Forest submarket just west of Portland, North Plains Logistics Center features 201,750 square feet of industrial space.

Jerry Matson and Colin Russell of Colliers, along with West Industrial Capital Markets’ Michael Kendall and Gian Bruno, represented the seller in the deal. Matson and Cole Hooper of Colliers represented tenant, DB Schenker, in the site selection and lease negotiations. Matson and Russell also represented the landlord in lease negotiations.

