Colliers Arranges Sale of 215,094 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 215,094-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Franklin Park for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 10600 W. Belmont Ave. along the southern edge of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Constructed in 1996, the building features a clear height of 24 feet. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, James Campbell Co. LBA Logistics was the buyer.

