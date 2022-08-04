REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 226,384 SF Flex Industrial Property in Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Siemens fully occupies the asset on Deerfield Parkway.

BUFFALO GROVE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 226,384-square-foot flex industrial property in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 1985, the building features 90,000 square feet of office space and parking for 600 cars as well as an attached manufacturing facility with a clear height of 21 feet, five interior docks and three exterior docks. Siemens has occupied the property since 1987 and utilizes the space for its U.S. engineering headquarters, which employs more than 800 engineers and manufacturing workers. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, a private investor. Lightstone was the buyer.

