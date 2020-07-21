REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 23,657 SF Flex Building in Mont Belvieu, Texas

MONT BELVIEU, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Midstream Business Park, a 23,657-square-foot flux building in Mont Belvieu, about 30 miles east of Houston. Judd Harrison and Jason Tangen of Colliers represented the seller, Bellwether Interest LLC, in the transaction. Hart Schleicher of Capital Real Estate Commercial represented the buyer, Kimberlee Partners LP. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.

