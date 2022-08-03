REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 238-Unit Vineyard Trace Apartments in Houston

Vineyard Trace Apartments in Houston totals 238 units.

HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of Vineyard Trace Apartments, a 238-unit multifamily complex in Houston’s Willowbrook submarket. The garden-style property sits on 8.4 acres and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pools, a playground, clubhouse, sports court, outdoor grilling stations and onsite laundry facilities. Bob Heard, Chip Nash and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the seller, Windmill Investments LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

