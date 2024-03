KINGSTON, PA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 25,545-square-foot retail and healthcare building in Kingston, about 20 miles southwest of Scranton. The building was fully leased at the time of sale, with Vive Health & Fitness serving as the anchor tenant. Other users include Dental Specialists of NEPA and Shine Salon. Jeff Algatt and John Susanin of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.