Colliers Arranges Sale of 270,290 SF Distribution Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin

The newly constructed building is located at 10200 55th St.

KENOSHA, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 270,290-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha for an undisclosed price. The newly constructed building is located at 10200 55th St. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 28 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 249 cars. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Panattoni Development Co. Pritzker Realty Group was the buyer.