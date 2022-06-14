REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 270,290 SF Distribution Center in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Wisconsin

The newly constructed building is located at 10200 55th St.

KENOSHA, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 270,290-square-foot distribution center in Kenosha for an undisclosed price. The newly constructed building is located at 10200 55th St. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 28 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 249 cars. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Panattoni Development Co. Pritzker Realty Group was the buyer.

