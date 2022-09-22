REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 27,150 SF Warehouse in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 27,150-square-foot warehouse located at 1612 Southcreek Lane in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant structure was built in 2014. The three-acre, crane-served site is situated within Candle Ridge Business Park.  Jason Tangen of Colliers represented the seller, an affiliate of TRECAP Management, in the transaction. Todd Moore and Connor Duffy, also with Colliers, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as GBP II SIP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  