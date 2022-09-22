Colliers Arranges Sale of 27,150 SF Warehouse in North Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 27,150-square-foot warehouse located at 1612 Southcreek Lane in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant structure was built in 2014. The three-acre, crane-served site is situated within Candle Ridge Business Park. Jason Tangen of Colliers represented the seller, an affiliate of TRECAP Management, in the transaction. Todd Moore and Connor Duffy, also with Colliers, represented the buyer, an entity doing business as GBP II SIP.