REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 280-Unit Dominion Park Apartments in Northwest San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Dominion-Park-Apartments-San-Antonio

Dominion Park Apartments in San Antonio totals 280 units. The property was built in 2002.

SAN ANTONIO — Colliers has arranged the sale of Dominion Park, a 280-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio that was built in 2002. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 597 to 1,346 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a business center. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Todd Stewart of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as GSSW Dominion LLC, and procured the buyer, Austin-based GVA Real Estate Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  