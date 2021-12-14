Colliers Arranges Sale of 280-Unit Dominion Park Apartments in Northwest San Antonio

Dominion Park Apartments in San Antonio totals 280 units. The property was built in 2002.

SAN ANTONIO — Colliers has arranged the sale of Dominion Park, a 280-unit apartment community in northwest San Antonio that was built in 2002. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 597 to 1,346 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and a business center. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Todd Stewart of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as GSSW Dominion LLC, and procured the buyer, Austin-based GVA Real Estate Group.