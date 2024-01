PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 31,780-square-foot office building in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth for an undisclosed price. The property at 13305 12th Ave. North includes 2,500 square feet of warehouse space. Nick Leviton and Laura Moore of Colliers represented the seller, a local partnership. Jason Sell of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed buyer. The property was occupied until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.