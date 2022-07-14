REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 31,962 SF Office Building in Tempe, Arizona

9280-S-Kyrene-Rd-Tempe-AZ

Handwrytten Software Co. will use the 31,962-square-foot office property at 9280 S. Kyrene Road in Tempe, Ariz., as its corporate headquarters.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Colliers has brokered the sale of Kyrene Corporate Center, an office property located at 9280 S. Kyrene Road in Tempe. Handwrytten Software Co. acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The company, which provides software and hardware to mimic human handwriting for use in marketing materials, will use the 31,962-square-foot property as its headquarters. Situated on 2.6 acres, the asset was built in 1998.

Michael Marsh of Colliers Arizona represented the buyer, while Michael Milic of Colliers Arizona represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

