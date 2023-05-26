Colliers Arranges Sale of 320-Unit Apartment Community in Galveston

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of Lakeside at Campeche, a 320-unit apartment community located in the southeastern Texas city of Galveston. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor gym and grilling and dining stations. Chip Nash, Bob Heard and Jaleel Adatia of Colliers represented the seller, a California-based joint venture that owned the property for 20 years, in the transaction. Metro Dallas-based investment firm Clearworth Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.