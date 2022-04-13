Colliers Arranges Sale of 320,219 SF Flex Industrial Building in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased Franklin Road Business Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has arranged the sale of Franklin Road Business Center in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The two-story industrial flex building spans 320,219 square feet at 2855 N. Franklin Road. Originally built in 1961, the property features 16 docks, three drive-in doors, a 239-seat auditorium and office space. Franklin Road Business Center is 75 percent leased to five tenants, including Nakoma Products, Barrette and Siro Technology. Alex Davenport and Alex Cantu of Colliers represented the seller, Franklin Road Realty LLC. Denver-based Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased the asset.