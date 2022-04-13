REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 320,219 SF Flex Industrial Building in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased Franklin Road Business Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has arranged the sale of Franklin Road Business Center in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The two-story industrial flex building spans 320,219 square feet at 2855 N. Franklin Road. Originally built in 1961, the property features 16 docks, three drive-in doors, a 239-seat auditorium and office space. Franklin Road Business Center is 75 percent leased to five tenants, including Nakoma Products, Barrette and Siro Technology. Alex Davenport and Alex Cantu of Colliers represented the seller, Franklin Road Realty LLC. Denver-based Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased the asset.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  