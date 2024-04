HARVEY, LA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of The Waters at Manhattan, an apartment community located in Harvey, approximately seven miles outside of downtown New Orleans. Developed in 2022 by the seller, Stoa Group, the property comprises 360 units. New York-based Four Corners Development Group acquired the community for an undisclosed price. Albert Elmore of Colliers led a team that represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.