Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Multifamily Community in Merrillville, Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Colliers has arranged the sale of The Ridge Apartments in Merrillville within Northwest Indiana. Bryce Wetzel, Tyler Hague, Lauren Stoliar and Ryan Roegner of Colliers represented the owner, Parkmont Group, a real estate investment and operating firm based in New York. Originally developed between 1970 and 1981 and renovated in 2024, the property features a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a sundeck, landscaped courtyards and onsite laundry facilities. Morgan Properties was the buyer.