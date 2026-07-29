Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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The Ridge Apartments was renovated in 2024.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Colliers Arranges Sale of 360-Unit Multifamily Community in Merrillville, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MERRILLVILLE, IND. — Colliers has arranged the sale of The Ridge Apartments in Merrillville within Northwest Indiana. Bryce Wetzel, Tyler Hague, Lauren Stoliar and Ryan Roegner of Colliers represented the owner, Parkmont Group, a real estate investment and operating firm based in New York. Originally developed between 1970 and 1981 and renovated in 2024, the property features a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a sundeck, landscaped courtyards and onsite laundry facilities. Morgan Properties was the buyer.

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