Colliers Arranges Sale of 36,360 SF Grocery Store Leased to Price Rite in Syracuse

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Colliers International has arranged the $7.9 million sale of a 36,360-square-foot grocery store in Syracuse.. Located at 1625 Erie Blvd., the single-tenant property was fully leased to New Jersey-based grocer PriceRite at the time of sale. El Warner of Colliers represented the seller, Syracuse Grocery ST LLC, in the transaction. Warner also represented the buyer, Agree Stores LLC.

