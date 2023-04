BRISTOL, WIS. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 396,508-square-foot distribution center in Bristol, a city in Southeast Wisconsin. Zebra Technologies, a digital solutions, hardware and software company, fully leases the Class A facility. Built in 2021, the property features a clear height of 36 feet and 74 trailer parking spots. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, Janko Group. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed.