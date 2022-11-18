REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 41,311 SF Ferrari Philadelphia Car Dealership

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

BRYN MAWR, PA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Ferrari Philadelphia, a 41,311-square-foot car dealership located on the city’s northwestern outskirts in Bryn Mawr. The property comprises a 36,314-square-foot sales and service building and a 4,997-square-foot repair building across the street. An affiliate of Piazza Auto Group purchased Ferrari Philadelphia from an affiliate of RDS Automotive for an undisclosed price. Rich Weitzman of Colliers brokered the deal.

