Colliers Arranges Sale of 48,000 SF Industrial Flex Property in West Berlin, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

The industrial property at 436 Commerce Lane in West Berlin, New Jersey, totals 48,000 square feet.

WEST BERLIN, N.J. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 48,000-square-foot industrial flex property at 436 Commerce Lane in West Berlin, located outside of Philadelphia. The sales price was $2.7 million. The property is located off Route 73 and features 18-foot ceiling heights. The buyer was Velocity Venture Partners, and the seller was undisclosed. Marc Isdaner and Ian Richman of Colliers brokered the transaction.

