TOMBALL, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 48,500-square-foot industrial building in the northern Houston suburb of Tomball. The building sits on 7.3 acres at 915 S. Cherry St. and, according to LoopNet Inc., was originally constructed in 1974 and renovated in 2014. Tom Condon Jr. of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as JPL Ventures South Cherry LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, Dixon Capital, was self-represented.