Colliers Arranges Sale of 5.5 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 37-property, 5.5 million-square-foot industrial portfolio spanning 16 counties in South Carolina. The portfolio was 83 percent leased to 57 tenants at the time of sale. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers International’s Columbia office represented the buyer, Cleveland-based Weston Inc., in the transaction. The seller was Reger Holdings LLC. The sales price and specific property details were not disclosed. According to CoStar Group, the transaction volume accounts for the largest single acquisition of properties within South Carolina in the past 10 years. Weston hired Colliers International | South Carolina and Columbia-based LCK Construction Services to handle brokerage, marketing, accounting, property management and project management for the portfolio, which includes a team of 40 professionals across Colliers’ Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Spartanburg offices.