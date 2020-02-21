Colliers Arranges Sale of 50,000 SF Office Building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

The property at 15 South Franklin St. will be concerted to apartments or condos.

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 50,000-square-foot office building in Wilkes-Barre, located approximately 100 miles north of Philadelphia. Situated at 15 South Franklin St., the 10-story office building was completed in 1920. The buyer plans to convert the building to apartments or condos, possibly with commercial or office components. Law firm Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwald has operated its headquarters at the building since 1954 and will relocate to Cross Creek Pointe at 1065 Route 315 in Plains. Jeff Algatt and John Susanin of Colliers represented the seller, a group of locally based private investors. The buyer was Franklin Downtown LLC, based in Somerset, New Jersey. The sales price was undisclosed.