MANCHESTER, N.H. — Colliers has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 299 Pepsi Road in Manchester, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on an 18.9-acre site in 1997 as a food processing facility and totals 51,216 square feet. Bob Rohrer and Doug Martin of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. Ellen Garthoff of Stubblebine Co. represented the buyer, an affiliate of Lilly’s Fresh Pasta.