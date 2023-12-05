Colliers Arranges Sale of 59,511 SF Industrial Building in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 59,511-square-foot industrial building located at 5740 Decatur Blvd. within the Ameriplex Business Park in Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the sellers, Brennan Investment Group and Farallon Capital. A combination of private family offices purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange. DABICO Airport Solutions, an equipment manufacturer serving the aviation industry, fully occupies the facility on a new, five-year triple net lease. The property recently received improvements such as a new roof.