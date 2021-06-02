REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 599-Unit Allsafe Self-Storage Facility in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Allsafe Self Storage, a 599-unit facility in Cedar Hill, a southern suburb of Dallas. The 85,550-square-foot property was built in 2000 and expanded in 2011. Kyle Newswanger of Colliers represented the seller, a private developer and investor, in the transaction. Newswanger also secured the buyer, an out-of-state private investor.

