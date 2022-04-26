REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 60,362 SF Office Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

New Eagle LLC purchased the building at 5220 S. State St.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Colliers Detroit has arranged the sale of a 60,362-square-foot office building located at 5220 S. State St. in Ann Arbor. The sales price was undisclosed. Jim Chaconas and Joey Gatliff of Colliers represented the seller. The buyer, New Eagle LLC, provides specialized engineering services focusing on mechatronic control systems.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  