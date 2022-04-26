Colliers Arranges Sale of 60,362 SF Office Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Office

New Eagle LLC purchased the building at 5220 S. State St.

ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Colliers Detroit has arranged the sale of a 60,362-square-foot office building located at 5220 S. State St. in Ann Arbor. The sales price was undisclosed. Jim Chaconas and Joey Gatliff of Colliers represented the seller. The buyer, New Eagle LLC, provides specialized engineering services focusing on mechatronic control systems.