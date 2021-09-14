REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 60,500 SF Industrial Flex Property in Burleson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Weatherby Business Park, a 60,500-square-foot industrial flex property located in the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson. The property was built in 2008 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Cody Payne, Austin Edelmon and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews