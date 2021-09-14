Colliers Arranges Sale of 60,500 SF Industrial Flex Property in Burleson, Texas

BURLESON, TEXAS — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Weatherby Business Park, a 60,500-square-foot industrial flex property located in the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson. The property was built in 2008 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Cody Payne, Austin Edelmon and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.