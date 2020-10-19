Colliers Arranges Sale of 648,960 SF Samsung Distribution Center in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 648,960-square-foot distribution center occupied by Samsung in Romeoville. The Class A facility is located within Pinnacle Business Center, just south of the full interchange at I-55 and Weber Road. Samsung has occupied the building since 2012 and uses the facility as its primary Chicago-area distribution center for all appliance lines. Samsung recently renewed its lease. Jeff Devine and Steve Disse of Colliers represented the seller, LaSalle Investment Management. Exeter Property Group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.