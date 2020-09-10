Colliers Arranges Sale of 65,253 SF Office Building in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of a 65,253-square-foot office building located at 225 Old New Brunswick Road in Piscataway, about 40 miles southeast of New York City. The three-story property was built in 1978 and was 28 percent occupied at the time of sale. Jacklene Chesler, Matthew Brown and Patrick Norris of Colliers represented the seller, Rafael Holdings Inc., in the transaction. The sales price was approximately $3.9 million.