Colliers Arranges Sale of 65,785 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

A 53,785-square-foot Publix anchors the property in Decatur, Ga.

DECATUR, GA. — Colliers has arranged the sale of Sam’s Crossing, a 65,785-square-foot shopping center located in Decatur, a suburb northeast of Atlanta. Publix Super Markets anchors the center and was the buyer in the transaction. In addition to the new, 53,785-square-foot grocery store, tenants at the property include DECA Dental, Planet Smoothie, Jersey Mike’s and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. Joe Montgomery, Scott Israel and Henry Kushner of Colliers’ Retail Investment Sales team represented the seller, Alliance Realty Services, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.