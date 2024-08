NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 6,968-square-foot restaurant property formerly occupied by Texas Roadhouse in the Chicago suburb of Naperville for an undisclosed price. Brad Belden of Colliers represented the seller, 2866 Patriot’s Lane LLC. The buyer, Shinto Japanese Steakhouse LLC, plans to open a Shinto Japanese Steakhouse or similar concept on the site. Texas Roadhouse closed in July.