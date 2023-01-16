REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 73,019 SF Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 73,019-square-foot office building located at 550 Greens Parkway in the Greenspoint area of Houston. According to real estate auction house Ten-X, the property was built on 4.6 acres in 1999 and was 36 percent leased at the time of sale. David Carter of Colliers represented the seller, Montco Lots, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  