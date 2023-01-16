Colliers Arranges Sale of 73,019 SF Office Building in Houston

HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of a 73,019-square-foot office building located at 550 Greens Parkway in the Greenspoint area of Houston. According to real estate auction house Ten-X, the property was built on 4.6 acres in 1999 and was 36 percent leased at the time of sale. David Carter of Colliers represented the seller, Montco Lots, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.