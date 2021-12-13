Colliers Arranges Sale of 75,601 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Colliers has arranged the sale of Collins Commerce Center, a 75,601-square-foot office building located at 1651 N. Collins Road in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Cody Payne and Michael Tran of Colliers represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.