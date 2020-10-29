REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 77,793 SF Office Building in Carmel, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

Midtown III rises three stories.

CARMEL, IND. — Colliers International has arranged the sale of Midtown III, a recently completed office building in Carmel, a suburb of Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story, Class A property is located at 571 Monon Blvd. It spans 77,793 square feet. Alex Cantu and Alex Davenport of Colliers represented the seller, Ambrose Property Group. Diamond Income Fund LP, a St. Louis-based investment fund, purchased the asset.

