Colliers Arranges Sale of 88,492 SF Former Gander Mountain Retail Building in Houston
HOUSTON — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an 88,492-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Gander Mountain at 19820 Hempstead Road in Houston. Kimberly Lenardson, Robert Hantgan, Ace Schlameus and Jenny Seckinger of Colliers represented the seller, an undisclosed REIT, in the transaction. Zac Hoffer of The Retail Connection represented the buyer, locally based investment firm Tazz Enterprise, which plans to convert the building into a multi-level entertainment center.
