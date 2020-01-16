REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 88,492 SF Former Gander Mountain Retail Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Colliers International has arranged the sale of an 88,492-square-foot retail building formerly occupied by Gander Mountain at 19820 Hempstead Road in Houston. Kimberly Lenardson, Robert Hantgan, Ace Schlameus and Jenny Seckinger of Colliers represented the seller, an undisclosed REIT, in the transaction. Zac Hoffer of The Retail Connection represented the buyer, locally based investment firm Tazz Enterprise, which plans to convert the building into a multi-level entertainment center.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020