HOUSTON — Colliers has arranged the sale of Azul Apartments, a multifamily complex in North Houston. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 2019, totals 90 units and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Jaleel Adatia, Chip Nash, and Bob Heard of Colliers represented the seller, an entity doing business as ZK Jester Inc., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Lonestar Capital Group.