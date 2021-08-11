REBusinessOnline

Colliers Arranges Sale of 9,002 SF Building Leased to Dollar General in Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

LAPEER, MICH. — The Jonna Group of Colliers International Detroit has arranged the sale of a 9,002-square-foot retail building occupied by Dollar General in Lapeer, about 20 miles east of Flint. The sales price was not disclosed. The property is located at 15 S. Elba Road. Dollar General has 12 years remaining on its triple-net lease. Simon Jonna of Colliers represented the seller, an undisclosed family, and the buyer, a California-based private investment fund.

